TikTok lets users add relevant keywords to metadata

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TikTok has added a new way to help creators manage how their videos are discovered in the app. The update enables creators to add and remove keywords assigned to their clips, which can help better align their content with user searches.

As displayed in these images, which were posted on Threads by app researcher Jonah Manzano, TikTok now enables creators to manage the keywords that are assigned to their uploads, which could provide another way to reach the right audience.

As explained by TikTok: “This post displays keywords automatically added by TikTok based on popular searches. You can manage them at any time.”

Beneath that message are options to block keywords from its data matching and suggest other key terms that align with the clip.

TikTok will still maintain oversight over any suggestions, so creators don’t add non-relevant terms to their videos. But it could provide another means to guide TikTok algorithms in matching content with audiences.

It could be valuable to provide manual input into key terms, and this option could help expand audience reach and relevance. Users can also use TikTok Trends to research relevant terms that match their content.

This could reduce automated detection errors, which could in turn limit reach to relevant audiences. The exclusion option might also help creators avoid being shown to irrelevant audiences based on TikTok’s detection.

Really, any manual input option can have benefits, though there are also risks, in that excluding the wrong terms might limit reach. In most cases, it’s likely that TikTok’s algorithmic matching will get it right either way, but for some creators, this will be a welcome update that will help to ensure they can maximize the relevant reach of their clips.