TikTok Shares New Guide to Ad Campaign Fundamentals

Looking to add TikTok into your digital marketing mix for the upcoming holiday push?

This will help. TikTok has shared a new guide to the key basics of successful in-app ad campaigns, including notes on how to identify your main selling points, how to create videos around them, and how to optimize your presentation for TikTok specifically.

You can check out the full overview here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the highlights.

First off, the guide helps you dig deeper into the why of your business, and what you’re looking to sell in your promotions.

The answers to these questions will dictate your creative strategy, and TikTok has included more detailed explainers on how to drill down to your unique selling point (USP) in order to maximize the resonance of your promotions.

The guide also includes notes on how to incorporate these elements into your TikTok clips:

While there are also more specific notes on the types of ad options available in the app, and which is best for each type of business.

There’s not a heap to it, but the guide does cover off on some key fundamentals, which will help to refine and focus your TikTok marketing approach.

And as noted, with the holiday marketing push coming up fast, you’ll likely want to at least consider your options for TikTok outreach.

It’s worth a look either way – you can check out TikTok’s full beginner’s handbook for TikTok promotions here.