TikTok Shares New Guide to Help Marketers Connect with French Speaking Canadians

Published Jan. 16, 2024
Looking to market to French-speaking Canadians?

This’ll help. Today, TikTok has published a new overview of how French-speaking Canadians engage in the app, based on market research conducted by Legér, one of Canada’s largest market research firms.

And while it is relatively niche in overall terms, there are over 7 million native French speakers in Canada, so the market is significant. The insights provided could also provide more context for your overall marketing plan, if you’re looking to reach the broader Canadian market.

You can download TikTok’s full 22-page guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes.

First off, the guide looks at the importance of language to French Canadian users, and how that relates to their in-app engagement.

TikTok French Speaking Canadian Study

As you can see, while the majority of French Canadians are able to understand both French and English, their native language plays an important part in their cultural identity, which is important for marketers to understand.

TikTok French Speaking Canadian Study

The guide also looks at trends within the French Canadian user sector:

TikTok French Speaking Canadian Study

As well as what these users are looking for from branded content in the app:

TikTok French Speaking Canadian Study

There’s a heap more insight in the full guide, including purchase trends and brand connection notes, which could all be valuable in your content planning.

If you are looking to reach this cohort, it’s worth a read.

You can download TikTok’s full “Unlocking the French-speaking Community” guide here.

Filed Under: TikTok

image/svg+xml
