TikTok Announces Ticket Sales Partnership With CTS Eventim

TikTok has taken another step to enhance its connection with the music industry, through an expanded in-stream ticket sales partnership with European ticket giant CTS EVENTIM.

As you can see in this example sequence, now, creators on TikTok will be able to display ticket sales links when they post a video, by selecting from the events listed in the CTS EVENTIM database.

Once a link has been added, viewers will then be able to tap through to the CTS EVENTIM website to make a purchase direct from the app.

As explained by TikTok:

“The new ticketing feature gives artists a powerful channel through which they can reach fans, and market their live dates globally. When fans see an artist’s video, they can easily discover tour dates and buy tickets through CTS EVENTIM from within the TikTok platform.”

The deal builds on TikTok’s in-app ticket purchasing options, with TikTok also announcing an expanded ticket sales partnership with Ticketmaster in December last year. That gives the app significant linkage to both European and U.S. events, which will help artists better link their TikTok fans to their live shows.

TikTok has quickly become a critical avenue for music promotion, with research showing that TikTok users are increasingly likely to both discover and share new music content on the platform. Record labels have moved in-step, with some even changing the names of their songs to better align with TikTok trends, while TikTok itself is also now hosting its own real-life concerts as it looks to double down on its music discovery power, and solidify its industry presence.

At the same time, TikTok remains at an impasse with Universal Music, home to some of the biggest artists on the planet, over rights negotiations. That’s seen a lot of well-known tracks removed from the app, while the U.S. sell-off bill will also spook some who may have considered making the platform a bigger focus for their promotions.

But right now, TikTok is still a valuable connector for musicians, and ticket sales remain the key money maker for most.

Enabling direct links to such is therefore a valuable addition, which will help to keep musicians focused on the app.