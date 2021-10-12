x
site logo

TikTok Shares New Insights into Halloween Engagement Trends [Infographic]

Published Oct. 12, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Halloween is fast approaching, and if you’re searching for insights into the latest trends and shifts, TikTok is the app of the moment, and could provide a helpful guide as to where people are leaning for the spooky season.

It could also be a great platform for your promotions, with a billion active users, and rising, now engaging with TikTok clips. Which is where this new collection of insights from TikTok can help – in a new post, TikTok has outlined the latest Halloween trends, as well as notes on usage around the event from last year.

They could provide some helpful guidance in your planning – you can check out TikTok’s full Halloween overview here, while we’ve also incorporated the key notes into the below infographic.

Halloween on TikTok

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Domo on October 04, 2021

    What Happens on the Internet Every Minute (2021 Version) [Infographic]

    The chart provides a fascinating overview of what happens online every minute.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 03, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Hype Partners Launches 8 Week Crypto Marketing Course for Digital Marketers
    Press Release from Hype Academy

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Domo on October 04, 2021

    What Happens on the Internet Every Minute (2021 Version) [Infographic]

    The chart provides a fascinating overview of what happens online every minute.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 03, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • TikTok Publishes New Playbook for Auto Marketers in the App, Including a Range of General Ad Tips
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 12, 2021
  • Twitter Adds Custom Headline and Landing Page Options for Carousel Ads, Previews Coming Ad Updates
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 12, 2021
  • TikTok Shares New Insights into Halloween Engagement Trends [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 12, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.