TikTok Shares New Insights into Halloween Engagement Trends [Infographic]

Halloween is fast approaching, and if you’re searching for insights into the latest trends and shifts, TikTok is the app of the moment, and could provide a helpful guide as to where people are leaning for the spooky season.

It could also be a great platform for your promotions, with a billion active users, and rising, now engaging with TikTok clips. Which is where this new collection of insights from TikTok can help – in a new post, TikTok has outlined the latest Halloween trends, as well as notes on usage around the event from last year.

They could provide some helpful guidance in your planning – you can check out TikTok’s full Halloween overview here, while we’ve also incorporated the key notes into the below infographic.