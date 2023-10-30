 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

TikTok Shares Tips to Help Marketers Maximize Their ‘Q5’ Sales Initiatives

Published Oct. 30, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Have you mapped out your holiday marketing plan as yet? What about Q5, the period in between Christmas and midway into January, which presents a whole range of additional opportunities as users engage in the holiday spirit?

TikTok Q5 guide

That’s the focus of TikTok’s latest marketing guide, which provides a range of insights and tips to help businesses make the most of their post-Christmas promotions.

TikTok’s Q5 Playbook comes in two different versions, a general guide, and a small business version. You can download both here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes from TikTok’s latest marketing tips overview.

First off, TikTok outlines the potential of Q5, which generally sees higher levels of engagement, as people are on a break from their regular obligations.

TikTok Q5 guide

As you can see, TikTok engagement remains high in the period, which could make it a great point of emphasis for your campaigns.

The guide even provides more specific insight into what people are researching in the app in the period.

TikTok Q5 guide

As well as tips on how to tap into that interest with your campaigns.

TikTok Q5 guide

There’s a range of usage notes and case study examples here to inspire your marketing activity, while there are also creative examples and pointers to help get you thinking.

TikTok Q5 guide

It’s a handy guide, which could spark some additional inspiration for your holiday campaigns, and help you eek out more value from the period.

You can download both of TikTok’s Q5 guides here.

Filed Under: TikTok

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
The World's First Social App for Collectors - Connectible
From Connectible
October 10, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in TikTok
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell