TikTok Calls for Submissions to its 2023 European Ad Awards

TikTok has announced that it will once again be running its European Advertising Awards event this year, which recognizes the best TikTok marketing campaigns in the region.

TikTok ran its first EU Ad Awards last year, providing recognition to some of the best marketers in the app. And with TikTok becoming a bigger cultural driver in all aspects, it’s also interesting to see how brands are adapting to the medium, and which are creating truly stand-out campaigns that resonate with TikTok users.

As explained by TikTok:

“On TikTok, 64% of people want brands to push creative boundaries, and the awards shine a light on the agencies and brands that best represent TikTok's mission to inspire creativity and bring the TikTok community entertaining content that drives impact.”

The 2023 version of the awards will celebrate the Greatest Creative, the Greatest Performance, and for the first time, TikTok’s also added a new award to recognize small business marketing in the app:

“Greatest Small Business celebrates the TikTok Ads Manager experts. This includes small businesses with less than 50 employees that leveraged TikTok ads to achieve their campaign goals and drive real-world results for their brand by pushing the boundaries of creativity with TikTok ads that uniquely showcase their business and feel truly native to the platform, demonstrate impressive results and use TikTok to achieve wider business objectives.”

Regional awards will be presented via local ceremonies across Europe, which will identify the top performers of each market, before a Grand Prix event, to reward the ultimate winners, to be held in late November.

“The Greatest TikTok is awarded to the best overall campaign: the campaign that pushed the boundaries of creativity with ads that felt truly native to the platform, smashed its lower-funnel objectives and proved campaign effectiveness. We’re looking for the campaign that really tapped into TikTok's community, creativity and trends to inspire joy and create a cultural moment.”

Winners will get a trophy, ad credits, promotion via TikTok PR, a digital badge to display on social or in client decks, and an invitation to the relevant awards events.

It could be a good way to highlight your TikTok ads expertise and get more recognition for your business.

EU marketers can contact TikTok for more information on how to enter.