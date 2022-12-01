TikTok Announces the Top European TikTok Ads of 2022

TikTok has crowned the first-ever winner of its TikTok Ad Awards for Europe at a gala ceremony in Amsterdam, where TikTok bestowed the moniker of the ‘Greatest ad for TikTok Europe’.

TikTok first launched its TikTok Awards initiative back in May, inviting all European agencies and brands to enter their submissions to take home the top award, and bragging rights as the best TikTok ads team in the region.

The awards celebrated the top ads from the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, and the Nordics, with categories including ‘Greatest Creative’ and ‘Greatest Performance’.

So what was the top European TikTok ad of 2022?

“In the end, Unieuro was given top honors by the jury for their 'The Clerk' campaign and took home the coveted Greatest TikTok Europe prize! Unieuro perfectly showcased the power of creator-driven, native content and the impact of boosting creative as In-Feed Ads to maximize reach and engagement with the TikTok community. The campaign thoroughly embodied TikTok's mission to inspire creativity and bring joy in a truly authentic way.”

Uniero created a series of ads with this character, in which a customer service agent is essentially trapped inside TikTok.

The short, light-hearted clips generated big engagement for the brand, and as TikTok notes, the approach also aligns with the trending behaviors and creative elements within the app.

TikTok has also shared examples of the top creative from several regions, which provides some interesting perspective on key content trends and approaches.

There could be some valuable notes of inspiration in there, with a range of different approaches and strategies at play.

Maybe that’ll help to get you thinking about how you should approach your TikTok campaigns – you can check out all the TikTok Awards winners for 2022 here.