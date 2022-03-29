TikTok Tests New 'Watch History' to Help You Track Down That Clip That You Really Want to Show Your Friends

Have you ever ‘lost’ a TikTok clip?

You know how sometimes when you’re scrolling through your ‘For You’ feed and you come across a random funny meme or a surprising video, which sticks in your head, then later you go back to find it and you have no clue who it was by or how to track it down, exactly?

It’s frustrating, but lucky for you, TikTok is developing a solution.

As you can see in this tweet from app researcher Hammod Oh, TikTok’s currently testing a new ‘Watch History’ option to help you track down those lost clips.

#TikTok is testing adding a watch history feature in the app pic.twitter.com/zFLn6uYSUr — Hammod Oh (@hammodoh1) March 26, 2022

That could be a lifesaver if there’s a video that you really, really want to show your friends, saving you from scrolling away at random, hoping that it will show up again, so you can then track down its origins and share the joke.

Because we all know that making people wait to see a funny clip reduces its humor value by a factor of 5 for every minute you have to wait for your friend to locate it.

TikTok hasn’t provided any official details on a roll-out, or even test period, but it did provider this statement to TechCrunch.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience.”

Of course, there are alternative workarounds to track down your past viewed clips, but none of them is simple, as such.

Though as also highlighted by TechCrunch, this one’s pretty simple:

That could come in very handy - because again, the funniest jokes and clips are not the ones that you have to wait around to view.

We’ll keep you updated on any progress.

Thanks to Matt Navarra for sharing Hammod Oh’s original finding.