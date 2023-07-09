Twitter Adds Media Studio Access to Twitter Blue Features List

Twitter has quietly added another perk for Twitter Blue subscribers, with paying users now also able to access its Media Studio content management and scheduling platform in the app.

Media Studio, which was originally launched for Twitter media partners back in 2016, includes a range of media asset management tools, including a unified media library, where users can access all of their previously uploaded content (including videos, GIFs, and still images), tweet scheduling tools, account access/permissions controls, analytics, advanced production elements (including the option to use external encoding software), and more.

Media Studio has thus far been limited to only selected media partners, but now, Twitter Blue subscribers will also be able to access this advanced content management element.

And that’s not all – Twitter CTO Elon Musk has also said that new features will be coming to Media Studio soon.

That could include more advanced live-streaming tools, in order to facilitate better video and audio streams, with Twitter also experimenting with Spaces access from desktop PCs as well.

If Twitter were to provide more ways to create more polished, professional streams, through Studio connection, that could see more exclusive content being uploaded to the app, with more podcasters and vloggers then able to use professional equipment in their process.

There’s no word on when Media Studio will be fully available to all Twitter Blue subscribers, or when improvements are coming, but it could be another element in Twitter’s broader push to maximize original content sharing in the app.