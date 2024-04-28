Meta Announces Third Annual ‘Conversations’ Business Messaging Conference

Meta has announced that it will be hosting its third annual “Conversations” business messaging conference on June 6th, with a live event in Sao Paulo Brazil, which will also be streamed to those in other regions.

Meta’s Conversations conference aims to highlight the latest innovations and coming upgrades for its messaging platforms, with a focus on evolving business opportunities.

As per Meta:

“Be the first to hear about business messaging innovations on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. You’ll discover how to create more personal and interactive conversations that can help drive sales, expand your customer base, increase customer satisfaction and deepen relationships with new and loyal customers.”

That, presumably, will be focused on Meta’s new AI tools, including chatbots, which can help to drive more engagement via chat apps.

Brazil is WhatsApp is second biggest usage market, and holds major potential for its expanded business offerings, so holding the live event in Sao Paulo makes sense.

And with messaging becoming a bigger consideration for all marketers, it could be worth tuning in. More and more conversations are switching to private messaging groups, while WhatsApp, in particular, has also seen a significant rise in usage in Western regions of late.

Meta’s also been building on its WhatsApp business tools, which could provide more opportunities for your brand to connect with your audience where they’re interacting.

Expect all of this to be covered during the event.

As noted, Meta’s Conversations event will be live-streamed, and will feature keynote presentations from Meta executives, as well as on-stage demos and “conversations with top brands using messaging to get business done”.

You can register for the event here.