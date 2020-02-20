Twitter Adds New Option to Add New Tweets Into Old Tweet Threads

I could almost hear the circuit grids of a million keyboards cracking as Twitter users responded to this gleeful new update.

Now you can add a Tweet to one you already Tweeted, faster! pic.twitter.com/j3ktAN6t5o — Twitter (@Twitter) February 19, 2020

So, that seems pretty cool, pretty helpful. I mean, it's not an amazing, groundbreaking update that will revolutionize the system, but it provides a simple way to add to your old tweets.

Wonder what Twitter users thought of it:

It does seem somewhat galling of Twitter to be happily rolling out these lesser updates while ignoring the constant calls for tweet editing - which CEO Jack Dorsey has pretty much said is never going to happen. As noted, you could almost hear keyboards chattering against Ikea desktops all over the world in response to this one - because this seems like something that no one was really calling for, no one really needs. But, there it is.

So, now you can more easily link a new tweet to an old one, which will provide a simpler way to create tweet threads, and add more context to your updates. Rather than having to try and cover everything in a new tweet, you can add on to your previous note on the same - while businesses could use the feature for announcing competition winners, providing updates on older, in-progress issues, referring customers to previous support notes, updates to previously shared documentation, etc.

It could be handy, maybe. There's a range of ways you could use it. Maybe it won't be as handy as editing tweets would be, but still, it adds something new to consider in your tweet process.

So, cool, right?