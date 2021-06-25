x
Twitter Adds New Spaces Speaker Listings Display, Highlighting Remaining Speaker Places

This is a small, but helpful update for Twitter's audio Spaces option.

Today, Twitter has launched a new UI improvement for Spaces which displays the speakers in a Space at the top of the screen within the 'Add Speakers' display. 

As you can see here, the updated format shows the names of speakers that have already been added to the Space, along with a count of how many more speakers you can add into the existing free slots. Twitter Spaces can currently facilitate up to 11 speakers (including the host) within a Space.

It's not a major change, but simple UI improvements like this can go a long way towards simplifying the process, and getting more people using these tools more often. The easier, and more intuitive, the controls are, the more inviting the process will be, and as Spaces continues to evolve, it's clearly getting more user-friendly than Clubhouse, which is still working to develop its tool fast enough to maintain competition with rising challengers.

Which got even more difficult this week, with Facebook launching the first live test of its audio Rooms. The advantage Facebook may have over the others here is discovery - with Facebook first launching its audio rooms with popular creators and within selected groups, that means that the platform doesn't have to rely on algorithms to highlight relevant, in-progress broadcasts to each user. Instead, it can show you the latest Rooms based on the influencers you follow, and groups that you're a part of, which could go a long way towards making Facebook's audio Rooms a more enticing, and engaging option, with both Twitter and Clubhouse facing various challenges in highlighting the best audio broadcasts.

But Twitter's Spaces is arguably the most advanced of the three, and with more opportunity to reach a broader audience, via public broadcasts on the platform, it does seem that Spaces will remain a valuable consideration going forward, regardless of other options. 

