Twitter Adds Option to Pin DM Chats in Order to Keep Track of Key Conversations

Here’s a potentially handy update – Twitter has today added a new option to pin DM chats, with the capacity to pin up to six chats at once to the top of your inbox.

Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox.



Available on Android, iOS, and web. pic.twitter.com/kIjlzf9XLJ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 17, 2022

As you can see in the above sequence, now, if you swipe to the right on any chat, you’ll see a new pin option appear, which will enable you to keep that exchange at the top of the stream, even as new DMs come in.

Which could be a great way to keep in touch with your closest friends in the app, without having to scroll through every time you want to send a new message – though you can also search your DMs by username, a feature that Twitter added back in 2019, while it’s also been experimenting with a more advanced DM search capacity which would enable you to conduct keyword searches for DM content as well.

So in some ways, it’s probably a bit late for this to be truly valuable – but where it could be particularly helpful is in conducting customer service via Twitter DM, with the ability to keep in-progress chats with customers at the top of your inbox, ensuring that you remain aware of what needs to be addressed, while also helping to keep tabs on such without having to remember individual usernames.

That could be a very handy addition to your process, while separating your key chats from your regular messages could also serve as a good reminder to stay in touch with your main contacts, and maintain discussion in the app.

While it’s not the primary function, messaging is an important connective element on Twitter, especially for brands looking to manage exchanges with customers and clients via tweet, which can often include sensitive information, like order details or accounts. Indeed, according to Twitter’s own research, while 73% of Twitter users are likely to tweet at a brand to get a response, 52% are more likely to DM a brand account when it comes to more private info.

It pays to give this element focus, and to keep this channel open for such queries, and the capacity to pin selected chats could be helpful in managing these exchanges, and ensuring that you respond in a timely manner.

Or, you can just separate out your ongoing conversations with your best friends, so you can more easily share the latest memes.

It’s not a game-changer, but it’s another handy addition for Twitter’s DM tools.