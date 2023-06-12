Twitter Experiments with Job Posts as Part of New ‘Twitter Recruiting’ Element

Twitter looks set to make its next steps into facilitating job posts and applications, with a new ‘Twitter Recruiting’ element now being built into the back-end code of the app.

As you can see in this example, shared by app researcher Nima Owji, Twitter’s working on a new element that would enable verified organizations to post job openings in the app, in order to advertise them on Twitter direct.

The job listings will be displayed on the company’s Twitter profile, with a link back to an application page on their website (or third-party provider).

It’s another step in Elon Musk’s mission to evolve Twitter into an ‘everything app’, which, in his view, will see Twitter – or ‘X’ as he’s increasingly referring to it – facilitate all sorts of additional functionalities, including content hosting, creator revenue sharing, payments, job posts, and even dating, potentially, as part of the broader plan.

Elon has a long-held mission to create an all-encompassing mega app, which facilitates a range of functions, with streamlined payments being the backbone of the expanded offering. Musk was one of the original founders of what became PayPal, and even back then, at the beginnings of web payments, his view was to build PayPal into a much larger platform, which would incorporate all sorts of functions into a single app.

That vision somewhat replicates the way that Chinese messaging apps, like WeChat, have become essential utilities in daily life, with users conducting all sorts of transactions and interactions in these apps. Various Western-owned web companies have sought to build the same, but thus far, none of them have caught on, with most users looking to keep their usage limited within each app, and separate their various activities based on function.

But maybe, there could be a way to create a more broad-reaching tool, that could facilitate more types of operations in a single platform. Maybe, if Twitter can get payments right, that could be a key step into the next stage, where all of these additional use cases could be built in.

History suggests that this will be a hard road to take, as no one has succeeded thus far - but maybe, with Elon Musk at the helm, it’ll be able to take the next steps, and integrate more of these options into its offering.

Job posts are another part of this, facilitating more types of process within the app.

Worth noting, too, that Twitter acquired job-matching start-up Laskie last month, the first of what could be many additions to power its expansion.

It remains ambitious, and given that it’ll be theoretically limited to gold check accounts, it’ll also be fairly limited in scope, at least to begin with. But it’s another indicator of Elon’s grand ambitions for the app.