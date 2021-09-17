x
site logo

Twitter Experiments with New Visual Editor, Which Would Incorporate Fleets Tools

Published Sept. 17, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Maybe, you don’t have to totally say goodbye to Twitter’s Fleets option after all.

In announcing the retirement of its Stories-like Fleets tool last month, Twitter noted that it would be taking the lessons that it had learned from Fleets and applying them to new areas of development.

Now, we’re getting a first glimpse of what those new elements could be, with app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi uncovering this in-development feature, which would essentially enable you to utilize all of the Fleets features in a new visual editor process for your regular tweets.

Twitter visual test

As you can see here, the new process would enable you to add ‘stickers, text, crops and more’ to your uploaded videos and images, then attach them to your tweets, potentially giving them more presence and creative flair in the feed.

Paluzzi also notes that new editor also enables you to upload a straight text visual, with a colored background – so essentially, you would have more functionality for your tweet uploads, with all the Fleets tools being merged across to this new editor.

Twitter visual tools

Will anybody care?

I mean, Fleets didn’t see massive take-up, so it’s not like they’re saving the key features from a previously popular addition. But Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey did note that Fleets had sparked more activity from a broader range of users, and with full-screen visual platforms like TikTok changing user habits, maybe, by providing more options like this in tweets, it could facilitate new usage.

And the tools have already been developed, Twitter already has the Fleets framework done. Given this, incorporating these elements would mean that all of the Fleets development time doesn’t entirely end up going to waste.

And even if no one uses them, they’ll be there as additions if you want – so in some ways, it seems like a fairly logical addition, to at least see if people might use it.

Twitter could also look to add more to the visual editor, with the company acquiring Stories template app Chroma Stories last year.

Chroma Stories

It doesn’t seem like Twitter got around to incorporating the full Chroma functionality into Fleets – so maybe, by providing another visual tool, it can keep building new options to enhance tweets, and facilitate more engagement.

There’s no official word on the project as yet, but again, it seems like it could make sense, at least as an experiment with the existing Fleets tools.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from YouTube on September 16, 2021

    YouTube Launches First Podcast, Exploring How Online Creators Have Found Success

    The podcast will focus on the technical details of how YouTube stars have turned their online popularity into a business.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 15, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Seasoned Talent Industry Expert, Warren Lentz, Joins VersusGame as Chief Operating Officer a...
    Press Release from
    VersusGame
    TINT Attention Score Bolsters Visual Content Efficacy
    Press Release from
    TINT by Filestack

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from YouTube on September 16, 2021

    YouTube Launches First Podcast, Exploring How Online Creators Have Found Success

    The podcast will focus on the technical details of how YouTube stars have turned their online popularity into a business.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 15, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Twitter Experiments with New Visual Editor, Which Would Incorporate Fleets Tools
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 17, 2021
  • The 'Facebook Files' Investigation Highlights Key Concerns in the Platform's Approach
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 17, 2021
  • Twitter's New Experiments are Failing to Gain Traction, Which Could Lead to Major Changes at the App
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 16, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.