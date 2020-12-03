Twitter Makes Frequency Capping Available for All Ad Campaign Types

Twitter has added a new control option for marketers by making frequency capping available for all campaign types globally.

As explained by Twitter:

"Marketers know one key component of campaign success is effective audience reach. That’s why we are introducing frequency caps for ads on Twitter globally. Whether it’s brand lift or offline sales impact, frequency caps allow advertisers to optimize campaigns to deliver efficient business outcomes through better control over impression delivery and audience reach over extended periods of time."

Frequency capping enables you to set a limit on how many times each user is shown your ad within a given time frame.

The benefits of this are relative to your campaign and goals - for example, Twitter says that for 'upper-funnel brand metrics', when your target consumers are in the interest/awareness stage, up to 80% of the overall impact on Ad Recall and Brand Awareness occurs within the first two exposures, per week, of a campaign.

But as you move beyond that, and you look to target people in the decision and action stages, you need to up your ad exposure to maximize response.

That makes sense - when initially looking to establish brand recognition, pushing your ads too much could lead to fatigue, as your target consumers might feel like you're overdoing it, but once they've shown clear interest, and your products are front of mind, maintaining that connection could help to nudge their decision making, when done right.

Frequency capping gives marketers more options on this front, enabling you to control how often your ads are shown to each user within your campaigns. So you can limit your exposures to early stage groups, then up it once you establish that initial interest (whether via conversion tracking tags on your website or your own internal metrics).

It's a good option to have, providing more capacity to manage your Twitter ads, in alignment with your specific requirements.

You can learn more about Twitter ads frequency caps here.