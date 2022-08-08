 Skip to main content
site logo

Twitter Partners with Variety on New Project to Track Trending Film Engagement

Published Aug. 8, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Twitter has launched a new initiative, in partnership with Variety, which aims to solve what may be the most first-world problem that currently exists – selecting a movie to watch at any given time.

Twitter film tracker

As you can see in this chart, Variety and Twitter have launched the ‘Variety Film Chart Chatter, which utilizes Twitter conversation data to track the top-five trending movies at any given time.

As explained by Twitter:

Variety Film Chart Chatter, powered by Twitter, tracks the week’s top-five trending titles in the world of cinema and the most-buzzed-about movies based on Twitter engagement. The charts also provide expert analysis of the week-to-week movement of the top films as well as a heat-map tracking conversations around the country, and allow fans to stay up-to-date on the most newsworthy and popular movies of the season.

As Twitter explains, beyond the basic listing, the new project includes engagement chart for each of the top movies, so you can see which are getting the most mentions:

Twitter film tracker

And regional trend tracker info too:

Twitter film tracker

Again, it’s a very first-world problem, but it is a problem that exists. Despite an abundance of options available via Netflix, Disney+, etc., the biggest challenge is often finding something good to watch, and it could well be that staying on top of the latest, trending movies could help to alleviate this conundrum, at least in some respects.

It could also be handy for market research, and tying into trending discussion with your posts. If there’s a related angle for your brand, linking into any of the top films, maybe that could help boost your brand messaging, and help to keep you top of mind via your posts and updates.

Or it could just be a handy accompaniment to your entertainment decisions.

You can check out the Variety Film Chart Chatter listing here.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
META, A Revolutionary Small Business, Files Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms (F/K/A FACEBOOK)
From Pryor Cashman LLP
July 20, 2022
Industry Dive to be acquired by Informa PLC
From Industry Dive
July 19, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell