 Skip to main content
site logo

Twitter Shares New Insights into Engagement Around the Eurovision Song Contest [Infographic]

Published May 10, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Look, the Eurovision Song Contest is ridiculous. I know, you know it, and you can be sure that everyone involved in organizing the thing is also well aware. But within the hyper-showcase of the event, there are also some amazingly talented musicians, and huge entertainment value that really can’t be replicated anywhere else.

That’s reflected in the rising popularity of Eurovision, which continues to grow its audience year after year. And these days, Twitter is where a lot of that discussion is happening.

As per Twitter:

From the casual to the die-hard fans, Twitter is the place to be for the Eurovision buzz as fans get their viewing parties started.”

Underlining this, Twitter has outlined some key Eurovision engagement stats ahead of this year’s finals, which get underway this week.

It could provide new opportunities for tie-in promotions, or just tweets to show your support for your favorites. 

You can read Twitter’s full Eurovision overview here, or check out the infographic overview below.

Twitter Eurovision stats

– Andrew Hutchinson @

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Sotrender Study Reveals Majority of Social Media Ads Reach Only 5% of Their Target Audience
From Sotrender
April 27, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.