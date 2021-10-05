SURVEY: What will the future of influencer marketing look like?
Twitter Updates Christmas Hub to Help Marketers Plan their Holiday Campaigns

Published Oct. 5, 2021
Content and Social Media Manager

Christmas is now only 80 days away, and with people hoping for a big celebration - ideally free of most COVID restrictions – it could be a major time of celebration, and potentially, a massive shopping season, as the hope of the season provides big engagement opportunities.

And if you’re still mapping out your holiday campaigns, this might help – this week, Twitter has updated its Christmas marketing mini-site, which incorporates a range of case studies, tips and insights to assist in your process.

Twitter Christmas mini-site

The mini-site is fairly simple, and there’s not a heap of new resources as yet, but there are some helpful usage stats and notes on key trends.

Twitter Christmas mini-site

Twitter’s also included links to all of its ad tools, as well as seasonal planning guides and tips posts to help inspire your thinking.

Twitters also running a new Christmas ads webinar on October 14th, where it will present new insights to further guide your strategy.

Twitter Christmas mini-site

That will likely spark Twitter’s bigger push heading into the season, with more resources to be added to the Christmas hub. The virtual event is free to attend, and you can RSVP here.

Again, after two years of COVID restrictions, it seems like the light at the end of the tunnel is now coming into view, and it is possible that we will have a Christmas that’s largely uninhibited by social distancing and other protective measures - which would be cause for major celebration.

There’s still some way to go before we have the all-clear, but Christmas 2021 could be huge, and it’s worth taking note of these insights to help map out your marketing approach.

