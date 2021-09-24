Twitter Updates Video Playback to Ensure a Higher Quality Viewing Experience

Here’s a quick, but important update – Twitter has announced that it’s improved its video display process to ensure higher performance in playback.

Some good news: we’ve made updates to improve video quality.



Starting today, videos you upload to Twitter will appear less pixelated for a better watching experience. pic.twitter.com/lJPI14PVRV — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 24, 2021

So what does that mean in practice? Well, you know how sometimes tweeted videos get pixelated back to Commodore 64 times when they start playing in-stream? Now, that shouldn’t happen, or it should happen a lot less, with Twitter’s updated formatting process now working to provide a better, smoother video playback experience.

In terms of technical specs, nothing has changed – Twitter’s current video upload specs are:

Minimum resolution: 32 x 32

Maximum resolution: 1920 x 1200 (and 1200 x 1900)

Aspect ratios: 1:2.39 - 2.39:1 range (inclusive)

Maximum frame rate: 40 fps

Maximum bitrate: 25 Mbps

Twitter also notes that for video ads:

“1200 x 1200 pixels is recommended for 1:1 aspect ratio. 1920 x 1080 pixels is recommended for 16:9 aspect ratio. Larger videos will be better optimized for when users click to expand videos.”

This update doesn’t impact these requirements, but Twitter’s back-end processing will now be better equipped to ensure your videos look their best, whenever somebody comes across them in-stream.

So, now your tweeted videos won’t look like you’re watching them through a dirty window on a rainy day, a good update for everyone.