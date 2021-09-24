x
site logo

Twitter Updates Video Playback to Ensure a Higher Quality Viewing Experience

Published Sept. 24, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Here’s a quick, but important update – Twitter has announced that it’s improved its video display process to ensure higher performance in playback.

So what does that mean in practice? Well, you know how sometimes tweeted videos get pixelated back to Commodore 64 times when they start playing in-stream? Now, that shouldn’t happen, or it should happen a lot less, with Twitter’s updated formatting process now working to provide a better, smoother video playback experience.

In terms of technical specs, nothing has changed – Twitter’s current video upload specs are:

  • Minimum resolution: 32 x 32
  • Maximum resolution: 1920 x 1200 (and 1200 x 1900)
  • Aspect ratios: 1:2.39 - 2.39:1 range (inclusive)
  • Maximum frame rate: 40 fps
  • Maximum bitrate: 25 Mbps

Twitter also notes that for video ads:

“1200 x 1200 pixels is recommended for 1:1 aspect ratio. 1920 x 1080 pixels is recommended for 16:9 aspect ratio. Larger videos will be better optimized for when users click to expand videos.

This update doesn’t impact these requirements, but Twitter’s back-end processing will now be better equipped to ensure your videos look their best, whenever somebody comes across them in-stream.

So, now your tweeted videos won’t look like you’re watching them through a dirty window on a rainy day, a good update for everyone.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    TINT Attention Score Bolsters Visual Content Efficacy
    Press Release from
    TINT by Filestack
    Seasoned Talent Industry Expert, Warren Lentz, Joins VersusGame as Chief Operating Officer a...
    Press Release from
    VersusGame
    The Creator Economy Survey by The Influencer Marketing Factory
    Press Release from The Influencer Marketing Factory
    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Twitter Launches Live Test of Topics in Spaces to Improve Discovery
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 24, 2021
  • Twitter Updates Video Playback to Ensure a Higher Quality Viewing Experience
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 24, 2021
  • Twitter's Testing More Options to Help Users Avoid Negative Interactions in the App
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 24, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.