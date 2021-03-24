x
site logo

Twitter's Assessing the Potential of Emoji-Style Reactions and Up and Downvotes on Tweets

Author

By

Published

March 24, 2021

This will no doubt be welcomed with open arms by Twitter users, and will see no negative over-reaction whatsoever in response.

According to TechCrunch, over the past month, Twitter has been surveying users about the potential of adding a broader set of emoji-style reactions on tweets, giving people more ways to quickly engage in the app.

Twitter Reactions

As you can see in this mock-up, the new process would not only add a new emoji reaction option on every tweet, but Twitter is also gauging user interest in a Reddit style up and downvote option, which could factor into tweet distribution and engagement.

Reddit has seen great success with what's essentially user moderation via up and downvotes. The option ensures that the best content rises to the top of the Reddit feed, while poor posts lose out. Twitter could benefit from the same, which could see negative, abusive tweets buried, while great tweets glean more exposure.

If it actually works that way. The risk is that people will upvote controversial, divisive opinions, which will do nothing to address Twitter's issues with facilitating the spread of such content - though, theoretically, it could still increase tweet engagement, if the top tweets are given more traction as a result.

In many ways, that addition would overshadow the emoji reactions, though it's not entirely clear that Twitter is considering the addition both, or one or the other, at this stage.

Twitter reactions

This is not the first time Twitter has experimented with quick reactions, nor up and downvotes for tweets.

Twitter added reactions in direct messages last January, after months, even years, of testing, while it also briefly experimented with Reactions on tweets back in 2015

Twitter reactions in tweets

Twitter also showcased a potential up and downvote option for tweets in 2018, though in a vastly different form.

As such, it's not a huge surprise to see Twitter revisiting these ideas, particularly given its newfound sense of momentum in product development. But given past history, Twitter users will not take kindly to the idea.

Does anyone remember what happened when Twitter changed the favorites star to a heart instead?

The reaction was not great - but of course, as with all things Twitter, after a day or two, people found something else to be upset about and the focus shifted once again.

Maybe, then, Twitter can see the long-term benefit of such, despite the likely short-term angst. And maybe, it'll work, and provide Twitter with more ways to show their response to a tweet, and even help the best tweets gain more traction. It would certainly add a whole new consideration to your tweet process.

We'll keep you updated on any progress.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Hootsuite on March 15, 2021

    Hootsuite's Social Media Image Size Guide for 2021 [Infographic]

    Ensuring you're using the right image dimensions can play a key role in optimal presentation on social apps.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 14, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Industry Dive publications named finalists for Website of the Year; 14 Azbee Awards
    Press Release from
    Industry Dive
    Instars Launches New Influencers Program With Token Grants
    Press Release from Instars
    Facebook and The Recycling Partnership Launch Free Digital Tool, Online Community to Boost E...
    Press Release from The Recycling Partnership
    Evocalize Included in Facebook’s Top Provider Initiative for Real Estate
    Press Release from
    Evocalize
    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Hootsuite on March 15, 2021

    Hootsuite's Social Media Image Size Guide for 2021 [Infographic]

    Ensuring you're using the right image dimensions can play a key role in optimal presentation on social apps.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 14, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Twitter's Assessing the Potential of Emoji-Style Reactions and Up and Downvotes on Tweets
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 24, 2021
  • Instagram's Testing New Quick Reply Stickers to Stories
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 24, 2021
  • Facebook Takes Action Against Hacking Group from China Which Targeted Uyghur and Turkish News Sites
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 24, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.