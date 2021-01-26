x
site logo

Web Design Trends and Statistics 2021 [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Jan. 26, 2021

Is it time for a website refresh?

As businesses lean on social more heavily to reach their audiences, the importance of a strong destination page is imperative. You can have a powerful social presence with a loyal following and still fail to see a return on investment if your website fails to meet consumer needs and standards. 

In a recent article, Website Builder Expert shared stats on the impact of website design on consumer behavior, and the numbers are shocking. 

"It only takes 50 milliseconds for visitors to form an opinion about your website... And 94% of those first impressions are design related."

Check out the infographic below for website design stats, trends and advice from Website Builder Expert.

 

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Courtesy of Instagram

    Instagram Launches New 'Professional Dashboard' Platform to Provide Quick Guidance for Creators

    Instagram is rolling out a new 'Professional Dashboard' to make it easier for creators to access relevant tools to help maximize their performance.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Jan. 25, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Sway Group Included in Exclusive List of Top Marketing Agencies Serving the U.S.
    Press Release from
    Sway Group

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Courtesy of Instagram

    Instagram Launches New 'Professional Dashboard' Platform to Provide Quick Guidance for Creators

    Instagram is rolling out a new 'Professional Dashboard' to make it easier for creators to access relevant tools to help maximize their performance.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Jan. 25, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Twitter and Sprinklr Join Forces to Release 2021 Customer Care Report
    By Emma Wiltshire • Jan. 26, 2021
  • Web Design Trends and Statistics 2021 [Infographic]
    By Emma Wiltshire • Jan. 26, 2021
  • Instagram Launches New 'Professional Dashboard' Platform to Provide Quick Guidance for Creators
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Jan. 25, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.