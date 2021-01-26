Web Design Trends and Statistics 2021 [Infographic]

Is it time for a website refresh?

As businesses lean on social more heavily to reach their audiences, the importance of a strong destination page is imperative. You can have a powerful social presence with a loyal following and still fail to see a return on investment if your website fails to meet consumer needs and standards.

In a recent article, Website Builder Expert shared stats on the impact of website design on consumer behavior, and the numbers are shocking.

"It only takes 50 milliseconds for visitors to form an opinion about your website... And 94% of those first impressions are design related."

Check out the infographic below for website design stats, trends and advice from Website Builder Expert.