What Happens on the Internet Every Minute (2021 Version) [Infographic]

How much has your online activity changed over the last two years?

If you’re like most people, you’re spending more time in social apps as you look to stay connected, you're spending more money via eCommerce, stemming from store closures and restrictions, and you’re logging in to work from home, leading to new habitual behaviors.

It’s hard to quantify the significance of this shift, but the latest ‘Data Never Sleeps’ chart from Domo gives use some measure of just how much time people are now spending on the web.

The ninth version of Domo’s Data Never Sleeps chart incorporates a range of digital consumption data, and presents it as an overview of what’s happening, collectively, every minute of every day.

Among the key notes (and again, these stats relate to what happens every minute):

YouTube users are watching 694,444 hours of video

Zoom hosts 856 minutes of webinars

TikTok users watch 167 million clips

It’s amazing to consider just how influential, and impactful these platforms have become, and when you take a step back and look at a chart like this, it really adds another perspective.

Check out Domo’s ‘Data Never Sleeps 9.0’ chart below.