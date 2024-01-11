WhatsApp Adds Custom Stickers, New Text Formatting Options on Android

WhatsApp’s added a new, custom sticker creation option on iOS, which will enable you to edit images from your camera roll into your own unique visual combinations.

As you can see in this example clip, the process will essentially enable you to build your own digital stickers, using existing WhatsApp add-ons and tools.

To be clear, the capacity to create stickers from your images has been available in the app for around a year (on iOS at least), enabling you to cut elements from photos for custom visuals.

But now, you’ll also be able to add in other elements, like graphics, drawn-on updates, animated effects, and more.

As displayed in the above clip, the process is pretty simple. You first create a sticker from an existing image in your device gallery, then customize with whatever elements you like. You can also edit previously made stickers with this new process.

It could be a fun addition, providing another way to drive engagement and interaction with interesting, creative elements.

On another front, WhatsApp’s also rolling out new text formatting options on Android, so that you can add in code blocks, quotes, bullet points, and more.

The example here shows how you would format each within the text field, and above that, how it will then appear in-stream.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the new formatting options have been available on iOS for some time, but are now coming to Android as well, providing more options for your communications in the app.