SURVEY: The State of Social Spending 2020
close
x
site logo

WhatsApp Adds New Chat Backgrounds, Including Dark Mode Specific Designs

Author

By

Published

Dec. 9, 2020

WhatsApp has rolled out a range of striking new chat backgrounds, which enable users to customize each of their chat threads with a different look.

The new backgrounds provide an alternate view for your chats, with your messages overlaid on your chosen scene.

WhatsApp backgrounds

WhatsApp has also added new versions of its regular, colored background options, while it's also included a new set of dark mode specific wallpapers for those more inclined to black tones.

WhatsApp backgrounds

As noted, you can customize each of your chats with a specific theme, providing a range of new ways to personalize your WhatsApp experience. It may not seem like a major addition, but new presentation tools can have a big impact in getting people to come back to the app, which could help improve engagement over the holiday period.

The new background options are available in the latest version of WhatsApp. You can find more information on how to change your background - either overall or in specific chats - here.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Facebook on December 01, 2020

    25 Predictions for Social Media Marketing in 2021

    After a tumultuous 2020, what's on the social media marketing horizon for the next 12 months? Here are our predictions for the year ahead. 

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 30, 2020
    • Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Facebook on December 01, 2020

    25 Predictions for Social Media Marketing in 2021

    After a tumultuous 2020, what's on the social media marketing horizon for the next 12 months? Here are our predictions for the year ahead. 

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 30, 2020
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Facebook's Testing an Instagram Content Calendar in its Creator Studio Tool
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Dec. 09, 2020
  • FTC Launches Lawsuit Against Facebook Over Antitrust Activity
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Dec. 09, 2020
  • YouTube Will Now Remove Videos Alleging Voter Fraud in the 2020 US Election
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Dec. 09, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.