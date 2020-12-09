WhatsApp Adds New Chat Backgrounds, Including Dark Mode Specific Designs

WhatsApp has rolled out a range of striking new chat backgrounds, which enable users to customize each of their chat threads with a different look.

Beautiful new wallpapers coming to WhatsApp, including custom chat wallpapers... pic.twitter.com/26bhVXzDZ3 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) December 9, 2020

The new backgrounds provide an alternate view for your chats, with your messages overlaid on your chosen scene.

WhatsApp has also added new versions of its regular, colored background options, while it's also included a new set of dark mode specific wallpapers for those more inclined to black tones.

As noted, you can customize each of your chats with a specific theme, providing a range of new ways to personalize your WhatsApp experience. It may not seem like a major addition, but new presentation tools can have a big impact in getting people to come back to the app, which could help improve engagement over the holiday period.

The new background options are available in the latest version of WhatsApp. You can find more information on how to change your background - either overall or in specific chats - here.