WhatsApp Adds Video Messages to Enhance Your Chats

WhatsApp has added another connection option with video messages, which, like voice messages, enable you to insert video clips into your WhatsApp chats.

sometimes you just have to see it to believe it ???? now you can capture the moment right when it happens with a Video Message. pic.twitter.com/QiDTRhRRJ6 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 27, 2023

As you can see in this example, WhatsApp video messages are displayed in circles within the app, providing another way to share direct responses in-stream.

As explained by WhatsApp:

“Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds. We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news.”

That’ll bring WhatsApp more into line with other social and messaging platforms, in facilitating video connection, which has already become the preferred interactive option in most apps.

To record a video message, you’ll tap on the screen to switch to video mode, then hold to record the video.

“You can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free. Videos will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound. Video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to keep your messages secure.”

Though they could also start clogging up your Camera Roll if you have downloads enabled. But that’s an aside, the option provides another way to enhance connection in the app, which could have a range of uses.

And brand accounts may also be able to utilize the feature. With short videos, you’ll be able to send product examples, explainers, previews and more, which could be another way to provide customer service in the app.

It could be a handy option. WhatsApp says that video messages are rolling out from today, and will be available to everyone ‘in the coming weeks’.