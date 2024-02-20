 Skip to main content
Which Super Bowl Ads Drove the Biggest Online Response? [Infographic]

Published Feb. 20, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

So which brands were the big winners of Super Bowl LVIII?

The Super Bowl ads competition is the most expensive battleground in the ad industry, and every year, all the big players roll out any number of celebrity-led initiatives designed to grab attention, and shift units as a result.

But which campaigns actually did that this time around?

This provides some additional context. The team from SEMRush has put together an overview of which brands saw the biggest increases in Google search activity as a result of their Super Bowl campaigns, along with those that saw the biggest increases in social media engagement around the event.

And while these aren’t direct sales figures, it is interesting to note which campaigns drove more online attention, and compelled people to take some kind of action in response.

SEMRush Super Bowl research

