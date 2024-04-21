X Adds Streamlined Ad Set-Up, Using AI-Based Targeting

X (formerly Twitter) has launched a new, simplified process for launching X ads, which makes it easier to get a campaign up and running, by using X’s AI targeting tools as opposed to honing in on a more specific audience manually.

As you can see in this example, X’s streamlined set-up process for sales campaigns includes a basic targeting set-up process, which will then utilize X’s AI systems to maximize results.

As explained by X:

“With this streamlined interface, all you have to do is select your conversion event (such as “purchase”), set your daily ad budget, and input your desired demographic targeting for gender, age and location. That’s it. This new flow enables you to create and launch effective campaigns in just a few minutes.”

The system will then extrapolate and expand upon your reach by using its advanced detection and targeting measures, based on a range of factors.

“Our AI-powered Optimized Targeting feature is activated by default for Sales campaigns. This allows X’s algorithms to reach people beyond your targeted audience when there’s potential to achieve better ROI.”

X further notes that its AI-powered targeting tools are improving rapidly, and delivering “exceptional results” for X ad partners.

“In beta testing, we observed an average increase of 10% in click-through rates and an average increase of 16% in conversion rates. Consequently, 92% of advertisers are seeing improved results and have chosen to keep Optimized Targeting enabled.”

X has made big investments in AI, in order to improve its ad systems, while also powering its Grok chatbot, which it’s now also trying to generate more interest in.

Ideally, those investments will deliver better ad results. But then again, many X former advertisers are still staying away from the app, not because of any flaws in its ad system, but due to the controversial stances of owner Elon Musk.

Musk’s ongoing commentary about global political events, which often leans towards more conspiratorial and/or controversial perspectives, has caused many ad partners to re-think their investment in the platform, while the app’s “freedom of speech, not reach” approach, which sees more rule breaking content left active in the platform, has also raised eyebrows among key ad execs.

Add to this Musk’s public shaming of brands who refuse to keep advertising in the app, and various reports indicating that ads are being shown alongside offensive, hateful comments, and it’s clear that X has other problems to overcome, aside from improving its targeting.

But it’s another area that it had lagged on under previous management, and all other issues aside, it could help to drive more investment in X ads, for those that are willing to keep spending.

On another front, X also says that it’s added a new cost estimate feature, which provides a projected range of what your CPM (cost per 1k impressions) may be for Sales campaigns.

Some handy updates, though again, the core challenge for X’s ad business lies outside of the scope of system changes.