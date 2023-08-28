X and LinkedIn Add Initial Elements to Support Passkey Access

After TikTok added Passkey access back in July, both X and LinkedIn are now also working to facilitate the same, providing a more secure, and more convenient way for users to log into each app.

As reported by Steve Moser, new back-end code updates in both apps suggest that Passkey support is coming, though no official confirmation has been provided by either as yet.

Passkey support uses cryptographic data transfer to facilitate secure log-in, which then enables users to access each app via on-device biometric authentication options, including Face and Touch ID.

As explained by cybersecurity group FIDO Alliance:

“Passkeys are a password replacement that provide faster, easier, and more secure sign-ins to websites and apps across a user’s devices. Unlike passwords, passkeys are resistant to phishing, are always strong, and are designed so that there are no shared secrets. They simplify account registration for apps and websites, are easy to use, work across all of a user’s devices, and even other devices within physical proximity.”

The FIDO Alliance has been promoting the use of passkeys as a means to combat the rise of online scam activity, with the more personalized identifiers making it increasingly harder for others to steal your identity, and/or use your credentials.

It makes sense, then, for social platforms to move into line with enhanced security, and you can likely expect to see more apps adding Passkey access options in future.

Moser additionally reports that Apple, Google, and Microsoft have all committed to supporting Passkey in their platforms and apps.

It could make things much easier, and much more secure, for social media usage.