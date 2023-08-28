 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

X and LinkedIn Add Initial Elements to Support Passkey Access

Published Aug. 28, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

After TikTok added Passkey access back in July, both X and LinkedIn are now also working to facilitate the same, providing a more secure, and more convenient way for users to log into each app.

As reported by Steve Moser, new back-end code updates in both apps suggest that Passkey support is coming, though no official confirmation has been provided by either as yet.

Passkey support uses cryptographic data transfer to facilitate secure log-in, which then enables users to access each app via on-device biometric authentication options, including Face and Touch ID.

Passkey example

As explained by cybersecurity group FIDO Alliance:

Passkeys are a password replacement that provide faster, easier, and more secure sign-ins to websites and apps across a user’s devices. Unlike passwords, passkeys are resistant to phishing, are always strong, and are designed so that there are no shared secrets. They simplify account registration for apps and websites, are easy to use, work across all of a user’s devices, and even other devices within physical proximity.”

The FIDO Alliance has been promoting the use of passkeys as a means to combat the rise of online scam activity, with the more personalized identifiers making it increasingly harder for others to steal your identity, and/or use your credentials.

It makes sense, then, for social platforms to move into line with enhanced security, and you can likely expect to see more apps adding Passkey access options in future.

Moser additionally reports that Apple, Google, and Microsoft have all committed to supporting Passkey in their platforms and apps.

It could make things much easier, and much more secure, for social media usage.

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
insightIQ Launches AI-Powered Solution to Revolutionize Influencer Marketing
From insightIQ
August 18, 2023
Revolutionizing Live Streaming: Introducing the New & Improved OneStream Live
From OneStream Live
August 09, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Media Updates
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell