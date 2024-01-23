 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

X Enables Passkey Access for US Users

Published Jan. 23, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

X is rolling out support for Passkey login, providing another way for users to access their X profiles without relying on passwords, or other less secure means.

Passkeys, which enable fingerprint and face ID login, utilize cryptographic data transfer to facilitate access, with your actual login info remaining on your device. That makes it a more secure login option, and many cybersecurity experts are now recommending that social platforms support Passkey access.

TikTok added Passkey support last July, while LinkedIn is also working on the same, and given the ongoing concerns around account hacking, it makes sense that, eventually, all platforms will follow suit.

And it could be especially valuable on X, which removed SMS two-factor authentication for non-paying users last February. X Premium subscribers can still use it, but as part of its cost-cutting drive, X decided to get rid of it as a security option for all users, which will reportedly save the business around $60 million in annual SMS costs.

You can still download an alternative authenticator app for the same purpose, but having Passkey access as an in-built alternative could be a valuable consideration for those who no longer have 2FA enabled.

It’s not available to everyone just yet (as X notes), but it could be worth considering, as X continues to roll out Passkey access to more regions.

Filed Under: X (Twitter)

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
How to Invest 5000 GBP
From Edubourse
January 04, 2024

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in X (Twitter)
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell