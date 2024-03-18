X Shares New Insights Into Platform Usage and Engagement

The platform formerly known as Twitter has provided some updated usage stats, which are very similar to the same data points that it’s been promoting for months, but may provide some additional context as to where Elon Musk’s X project is at, and what type of performance it’s currently seeing.

Across a series of posts, X has shared updates on usage, engagement, job posts, video views and more. And while they are interesting, there are also quite a few contradictory data notes, which raise more questions as to the accuracy of what X is reporting.

Here’s a look at the data X has shared, along with notes on growth versus previous reports.

It’s difficult to measure the true performance of X, and match that against the potential benefit for your business, because it all relates to your audience, and where the people that you’re trying to reach are active.

If they’re on X, then these overall numbers probably don’t matter a heap, but it is surprising that X continues to share data points like this as indicators of its ongoing success, when most are either flat or in decline.

What does that mean for X’s overall popularity?

Well, based on third party data, most reports indicate that X has seen a decline in usage in the low teen percentages since 2022.

But X says that everything’s fine, and Elon has said that the vast majority of advertisers are coming back to the app, after many paused their X ad spend.

We’ll find out, at some stage, when X’s financial performance gets shared.