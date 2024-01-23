 Skip to main content
X Shares 2024 Marketing Calendar to Assist with Campaign Planning

Published Jan. 23, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to map out your content plan for the year ahead?

This will help. Today, X has shared the latest version of its marketing calendar, which provides a simple, interactive overview of all the key dates and events coming up in 2024.

X marketing calendar 2024

As you can see in this example, X’s calendar display is fairly basic. You can tap on a specific date to be shown the relevant events, or you can scroll through the listing to the right of the calendar.

The top filters enable you to drill down into country-specific results, as well as category-based matches.

X marketing calendar 2024

You can also download the full listing of events, providing an easy way to keep tabs on key dates of interest.

X marketing calendar 2024

Yeah, there’s not much to it, but it is a handy, centralized listing of key events, which could assist in your planning.

Interestingly, X has also used an AI-generated header image, as opposed to a real image.

X marketing calendar 2024

I guess that makes sense, but it’s the first time that I’ve seen X using AI content in its marketing material.

Presentation notes aside, X’s 2024 events calendar is a simple, easy to use overview of some of the key events of note coming up this year.

You can check out the full calendar listing here.

