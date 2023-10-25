X’s Audio Calling Option Is Now Live for Some Users

I don’t really get why Elon and Co. are so excited about this. But apparently, X’s new audio calling feature is now live in the latest iOS version of the app.

BREAKING: Audio calling is now LIVE! pic.twitter.com/9nfLp1aUp1 — X News Daily (@xDaily) October 25, 2023

As you can see in this example, shared by X News Daily, users can now make an audio call from their X DMs, with video calls coming soon.

X News Daily also notes that because the system is using CallKit on iOS, audio calls received via X will look like regular phone calls on your device.

So, cool, now people on X will be able to call you on the phone, though considering that some 88% percent of Millennials prefer texting over audio calls, and few people even bother to answer their phone these days, I’m not sure that this is the killer update that X seems to think.

These days, the only phone calls I get are from spam marketers or my family, while overall trends show that more and more people are turning to DMs to stay in touch. Which X already has, so I don’t see why adding audio or video calls will be a significant update for the app.

But it’s all part of Elon’s “everything app” vision.

Elon’s view is that X will become an all-encompassing platform, where you can conduct every type of interaction and transaction in one place. Audio and video calls are a part of that, and it’ll be interesting to see if people actually use it, or if it leads to more unwanted calls or related issues as a result.

It’s not clear as yet whether both options will be X Premium only features, though that has been the direction they’ve been heading in development.