YouTube Announces #WomenofYouTube Mentorship Program for Shorts Creators

YouTube has announced a new #WomenofYouTube Mentorship program, which is designed to “educate and uplift” female creators by partnering them with other women creators for coaching, advice, and general support.

As explained by YouTube:

“Through our creator-to-creator coaching framework, seasoned Shorts creators will lend their expertise to emerging talents in our YouTube Shorts Creator Community, fostering an environment of support, camaraderie, and shared success.”

The YouTube Shorts Creator Community is open to all Shorts creators who are regularly posting to the app, and have no violations against their channel, etc.

The Network is specifically focused on short-form first creators who are actively posting, and have strong potential for growth.

Which is obviously subjective, but the idea of the group is that it provides networking and support for next-level talent, which will then help YouTube maximize Shorts engagement.

Which has been a major winner for the app.

After replicating the short-form approach popularized by TikTok, overall Shorts views have increased from 50 billion daily views a year ago, to more than 70 billion now.

Indeed, Shorts has become such a significant focus that YouTube has altered its UI to better accommodate Shorts-first viewers, while it’s also added a range of metrics and performance stats on Shorts specifically, in order to encourage creators to post short content.

Providing more support for creators via creator mentorships is another indicator of the significance of the option, and this new initiative will help empower many female Shorts creators to refine and improve their approach.

You can read more about the individual mentors in the #WomenofYouTube program here.