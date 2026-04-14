YouTube expands C-SPAN partnership

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

YouTube announced an expanded partnership with C-SPAN, which will bring C-SPAN access to all YouTube TV packages, ensuring that more people in the U.S. can access C-SPAN’s insights and stay informed on the latest news and events.

Given the major political events of the moment, this could be a valuable connector, ensuring that more people are able to increase their awareness and understanding of the political decision-making process.

As per YouTube: “For decades, C-SPAN has been a vital resource for civic content. This year, we’re deepening our partnership to bring its comprehensive coverage of the America 250 celebration directly to your screen.”

YouTube said C-SPAN’s three primary channels will be available via YouTube TV, while the platform will also feature C-SPAN livestreams on the main YouTube platform, “to ensure that some of the biggest moments in our democracy — from the State of the Union to national celebrations — are available for free, in real-time, to everyone in the United States.”

YouTube said that in the first half of 2025 alone, viewers watched more than 15 billion hours of news on YouTube. This could make the new C-SPAN deal increasingly important, ensuring greater coverage and access to connect the U.S. public with the civic governance process.

The expansion is part of YouTube’s broader celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S., which will see the platform add a range of content that highlights U.S. innovation and evolution, YouTube said.

YouTube also added new elements that explore all aspects of NASA’s historic Artemis II mission, as part of an expanded overview of the U.S. history of space exploration. This includes a special curated playlist on YouTube Kids, as well as a new America 250 Hub, which will provide a central home for all of YouTube’s content relating to the milestone celebration.

YouTube said it will continue to add more content to this hub to highlight U.S. history and help users engage with celebrations in the app.