YouTube Expands Comment Filters to its Mobile App

Published Aug. 16, 2023
Content and Social Media Manager

After seeing good response to its comment filtering tools in YouTube Studio, YouTube’s now also testing comment filters in the main YouTube app as well, which will enable creators to more easily find relevant comments, based on various parameters, in-stream.

YouTube comment filters

As you can see in this example, the new comment filters will include things like “Super Thanks”, “Channel Subscribers”, and more, which will enable creators to hone in on different types of comments to ensure they address each.

Importantly, the new filters will also enable creators to filter comments by those that they’ve not yet responded to as yet, which could help to build connection with viewers by maximizing acknowledgment in-stream.

As explained by YouTube:

“We're testing [these filters] with a small number of creators. If you’re part of this experiment, you’ll see additional filters when watching your own videos in the YouTube main app. These filters will appear at the top of your comments feed next to the existing sort options such as top and newest comments.”

YouTube notes that the new filters are only visible to the creator of the video and cannot be seen by viewers.

It could be a handy tool for enhancing your viewer experience, and ensuring that each relevant comment is addressed in a more timely manner, especially those from paying subscribers.

The test is currently underway with selected YouTube users.

