YouTube Launches Themed Logo Redesign to Celebrate GRWM Creators

Do you ever watch “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) videos, those make-up and styling focused tutorials for different occasions?

A heap of people do, with the genre generating billions of views on YouTube, and other video platforms, every year.

And this week, YouTube’s paying tribute to its many GRWM creators, with a themed logo to highlight the rapid growth in GRWM content.

As per YouTube:

“In 2023 alone, there have been more than 6 billion views of videos with variations of “grwm” in the title. That’s why we’re taking a moment, amidst the prep for back to school, to temporarily transform YouTube’s logo and celebrate the creators who’ve invited us to join and connect with them through their daily routines.”

As YouTube notes, GRWM videos have transformed what was once a solo activity, into “one that invites communities to come together and share in the process”.

To further highlight the growth of the format, YouTube has also commissioned creator Bailey Sarian to provide a brief history of the genre, and how it’s used by people around the world.

It’s an interesting overview of the trend, which could provide a better understanding, while also, potentially, helping to get you thinking about how GRWM videos could be a part of your expanded marketing and outreach plan.

Partnering with the right influencers could get your brand a lot of attention, and for those in the fashion, beauty or event space, there’s a lot of potential opportunity.

That may be another angle to consider as you check out the history of the format.

You can also check out more GRWM creators here.