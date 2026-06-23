YouTube releases updated ad metrics tools

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YouTube announced the release of updated tools to assist marketers with their campaign approaches. These features include advanced insights into YouTube content trends, new data on creators that are open to brand partnerships and artificial intelligence-powered assistance for Demand Gen campaigns.

First, YouTube is rolling out new trending insights within Google Ads Insights Finder, which will provide more specific data on what’s gaining traction on YouTube at any given time.

Google’s Insights Finder enables marketers to search for trending content by topic, location, demographic and audience segments, which can help to shape ad campaign strategies based on real performance data.

Now, marketers will also be able to identify key YouTube engagement trends using the same tool. Marketers will also be able to view trending YouTube ads for inspiration.

YouTube is also expanding its Brand Pulse Report metrics to Insights Finder, which will provide more data on a brand’s organic and paid performance.

YouTube said it will also provide expanded information via its Content & Creator Insights API, which will facilitate more effective media planning for agencies.

Finally, Google’s latest Gemini AI tools will soon provide insight into Demand Gen campaigns on YouTube, including tips about which visuals to use to boost performance.

The updates will provide more in-depth insight to assess and plan, including real-world data on what’s resonating with the YouTube audience at any given time.

Google’s Insights Finder is still in beta testing, so it’s not available to all advertisers, but brands can apply for access via the details page.