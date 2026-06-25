YouTube Studio display gets a round of updates

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YouTube wants to help creators better understand the status of their account, and specifically their monetization status. To that end, the platform has made changes to its YouTube Studio display, including a consolidated list of video issues, a new estimated revenue display and improvements to its report monitoring.

First, YouTube launched a redesigned Content tab within YouTube Studio. The tab now includes a consolidated listing of all video alerts into a separate Notices column.

YouTube’s Notices column will replace the current Monetization and Restriction columns, and will include clear indicators of video status within the list:

Red: Indicates a complete limitation, such as a video being blocked or ineligible to earn.

Yellow: Indicates a partial limitation, like limited ad earnings or an age restriction.

Gray: An informational notice that doesn't currently result in immediate limitations

For each notice, creators will be able to hover over it to see the root cause and a direct path to resolution.

That should make it easier to understand and clarify errors, and ensure that creators are earning the maximum amount from their uploads.

YouTube also added a new column for estimated revenue, which will display the earnings for each video in a simplified overview.

Finally, YouTube has added a new Account Status page, which will provide an overview of any critical channel issues, including monetization concerns, copyright issues and community guideline strikes.

The updates should make it easier for creators to understand potential issues that could limit their account growth, which could save a heap of time in diagnosing and rectifying errors.

YouTube said the new Account Status page is now available in the YouTube Studio app for both Android and iOS, though it’s not yet available in the desktop version.