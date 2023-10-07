 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

YouTube Tests New Community Notes Feed in Mobile App

Published Oct. 7, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

YouTube’s looking to better incorporate its text-based social engagement element, with a new Community Posts feed for channels in the mobile app.

As explained by YouTube:

We’ve heard that YouTube users are looking for more ways to find Community posts from creators, so we’re experimenting with a “posts-only” feed on the Home tab on mobile devices. If you’re in the experiment, you may see a “View all” button on single Community posts on Home, which you can tap to view more posts from channels you’ve engaged with in the past or posts that we think you may like.”

So it’s essentially building a Twitter-like text update feed into YouTube, with posts from channels that you follow, and channels you might like, integrated into a dedicated updates stream.

Which could be an interesting engagement element, and another way for channel managers to keep their audience informed of supplemental updates, aside from just their uploads.

YouTube’s been working to make Community Posts a bigger part of community engagement, by adding pollsquizzes (available on Android, coming to iOS soon), disappearing updates, and more. YouTube also lowered the thresholds for qualification for Community Notes back in May, with all channel managers now able to use the feature.

The new dedicated notes tab adds another consideration, which could make it a more valuable means of outreach and awareness in the app.  

YouTube says that it’s testing its new Community Notes mobile feed with “a small group of users” on both Android and iOS. 

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Share your announcement

Read next
Latest in Social Media Updates
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell