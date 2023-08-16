YouTube Tests New Supplementary Insights on Educational Videos

YouTube’s testing a new process that will highlight key concepts covered in education-focused videos, and will provide more information about these specific elements in-stream, in order to enhance the learning value of the content.

The new system aims to provide more context about key lessons and topics, to help people looking to better understand such via sub-descriptions, diagrams, and more.

As explained by YouTube:

“We’re testing a new, automatic way to identify key concepts covered in academic learning videos and surface more information about these concepts in the form of images and short text snippets in real-time, directly on the video’s watch page. For now, this is being tested on a small set of English-language videos related to educational topics taught in schools (across subjects such as biology, physics and chemistry). The experiment will take place on mobile only, for a limited number of people watching YouTube.”

It’s somewhat similar to another experiment that Google is currently running in Search, which uses AI to highlight specific terms within a description, and offers more context in-stream for those terms.

The idea is that by providing these supplementary learnings within the descriptions themselves, that will save people having to open a new window or app, or click away from the main content, in order to ensure that they fully understand the description as presented.

Which could be helpful, and could save you time as you use YouTube for research purposes.

The test is in limited beta right now, and will only show up on educational videos, so you may not see it in the wild. But it’s likely to become a more common element of educational content in the app, adding more elements to the YouTube learning experience.

Creators are able to opt out of the new descriptions if they choose.