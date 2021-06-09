YouTube Will Now Enable Creators to Add Midrolls, End Screens and Captions While Their Video is Processing

YouTube has rolled out a new update which will enable creators to place add-on features - like midroll ad breaks, end screens, info cards, etc. - while their video is processing, which could prove to be a significant time saver in the app.

As YouTube's Conor Kavanagh explains in the above clip, the new process will save creators time by enabling them to incorporate these processes into their upload flow, rather than having to wait till the video is fully available before adding in these features.

That may not seem like a major addition, but as anyone who's uploading YouTube clips on a regular basis knows, this will be a big help.

It's not just time saved in this respect, it's workflow process - sometimes, when you start a video upload, and you need to leave it, you can get distracted by other tasks and forget to add in all these extra elements, or you may run out of time to add in, say, captions because you have to come back to the task at a later stage.

The update will address this, and will be a welcome change for YouTube creators. The new option is now live in the YouTube Studio process.

In addition to this, Kavanagh also confirms YouTube's announcement from earlier this week that Shorts is now being made available in 23 new regions.

TechCrunch reported on Monday that Shorts will soon be available to users in the UK, Canada and Latin America, in addition to India and the US.

The full list for the expanded rollout also includes the Cayman Islands, Aruba and Bolivia - you can check all the nations in which Shorts is now available here.