Why Snapchatters Are Your Key Audience this Holiday Season

Snapchat is a unique place during the holiday season. Not only do Snapchatters spend significant time communicating and sharing special moments with their friends and loved ones all over the world, they also turn to Snapchat as their holiday gift guide to browse brands, build wishlists, and buy the perfect gifts time and time again.

The Snapchat Generation are avid gift givers and receivers throughout the holidays. They feel that this is the best time of the year and believe gifts are an essential part of the celebration, which is why their purchasing is not limited to major shopping moments, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Snapchatters start shopping as early as October1, and continue to make purchases throughout the holiday season - with the majority of their shopping happening on mobile.

Mobile shopping has become more than a trend, but a new reality. In fact, 67% of all e-commerce sales this year will come from mobile2. With consumers officially jumping from desktop to mobile to make purchases, as a brand you'll want to connect with the most savvy mobile consumers there are this holiday season. Snapchatters are a mobile-first generation who shop online 20% more than other consumers3 and have incredible global spending power - $4.4 trillion and growing.4

As you plan your holiday marketing campaigns and digital advertising strategies, here's why Snapchatters are the target audience that could help you grow your business this gift-giving season.

For tips and best practices on how your business can reach Snapchatters and unwrap real results this festive shopping season, download our Snapchat Advertising Holiday Playbook.

1. 2021 Deloitte Holiday Research Commissioned by Snap Inc. Base = Snapchatters (n=740) Q: “When do you begin thinking about holiday shopping? And when do you usually finish your holiday shopping?”

2. eMarketer, “Retail MCommerce Sales Worldwide,” December 2020.

3. Calculated by comparing 2021 Deloitte Holiday Research Commissioned by Snap Inc. Base = Snapchatters (N=918), Non-Snapchatters (N=252) Q: “Where have you bought/plan to buy [CATEGORY] products this holiday season?” to eMarketer “Roundup: Path to Purchase Beyond the Retail Vertical.”

4. 2021 Global Cassandra Study commissioned by Snap Inc. | Base: Those with a monthly income N=12,710 respondents. Cumulative total of average by market. Spending power for the Snapchat Generation was calculated as follows: We obtained the average monthly income for each respondent. The sum of any expenses related to rent or mortgage, debt, insurance, medical expenses/healthcare, spending money given to others, and utilities was subtracted from this average monthly income. We then multiplied each respondent’s average monthly discretionary spending by 12 to obtain their average yearly discretionary spending and averaged these results within each country across the Snapchat Generation.