Social media drives consumer discovery, per Meta

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Meta published a three-part blog series that examines the evolution of online discovery, and the role that social platforms now play. In addition, the series looks at the increasing importance of artificial intelligence in terms of helping guide shoppers in their purchase processes.

The series is based on a 16-page report, which incorporates insights from a range of user surveys and studies. Meta’s blog series aims to highlight the social discovery shift, and look at how marketers can align with this shift to maximize their connection with shoppers.

The first part in the series looks at the emergence of social search, and why more consumers are now turning to social media apps to complement their discovery process.

As explained by Meta: “Consumers don't think in channels. They think in questions. But where they go for answers has fundamentally changed. Google searches per US user are down nearly 20% YoY. The content is the destination. But this isn't social replacing traditional search — it's the same customer with two different search modes, and most brands are still building content for only one.”

Meta’s contention is that social platforms are now playing a bigger role in discovery, because social apps have become a key source of entertainment, and not just social connection. That means more people are coming across brand-relevant promotions and material within this stream.

A key part of this shift is the rise of short-form video, which now informs and entertains within the social media environment.

Creators and UGC also play a key role within this, using entertainment as a means to boost interest in products.

Which is why Meta’s platforms are valuable. Through Facebook and Instagram, users are seeking out information and coming across more relevant posts in-stream.

That then allows Meta to capitalize on the next major shift, by bringing AI into the discovery process.

Because Meta incorporates both direct search activity and content related to products, the company said it’s best placed to facilitate these evolving discovery behaviors. Meta said its AI tools can close this gap and bring more of these elements together in a single platform.

In the second and third parts of the series, Meta explores how brands can tap into this, by aligning their products listings and promotions with the social search shift.

These are some interesting notes, which point to evolving search behaviors, and how social platforms are shifting beyond their social roots and into more elements of information and entertainment.

The relevance of that shift is that it now means social platforms are arguably better placed than Google to drive purchase behavior, which could better position Meta’s platforms to drive consumer action within this context.

These valuable considerations could change the way that marketers think about the discovery process.