10 Logo Design Trends That Will Take Charge in 2020 [Infographic]

Are you considering redesigning your company logo in 2020? Want to know the logo design trends that are predicted to take 2020 by storm?

The team from Logaster share their 10 logo design trends for 2020 in this infographic.

Here’s what makes their list:

Simplification

Original geometry

Unusual fonts

Gradients

Cluttered design

Chaotic arrangement

Geometric letters

Emblems

Scaling

Text destruction

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.