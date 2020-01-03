10 Logo Design Trends That Will Take Charge in 2020 [Infographic]

Are you considering redesigning your company logo in 2020? Want to know the logo design trends that are predicted to take 2020 by storm?
The team from Logaster share their 10 logo design trends for 2020 in this infographic.
Here’s what makes their list:
- Simplification
- Original geometry
- Unusual fonts
- Gradients
- Cluttered design
- Chaotic arrangement
- Geometric letters
- Emblems
- Scaling
- Text destruction
