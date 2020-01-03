x
site logo

10 Logo Design Trends That Will Take Charge in 2020 [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Jan. 3, 2020

Are you considering redesigning your company logo in 2020? Want to know the logo design trends that are predicted to take 2020 by storm?

The team from Logaster share their 10 logo design trends for 2020 in this infographic.

Here’s what makes their list:

  • Simplification
  • Original geometry
  • Unusual fonts
  • Gradients
  • Cluttered design
  • Chaotic arrangement
  • Geometric letters
  • Emblems
  • Scaling
  • Text destruction

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Infographic lists a range of logo design trends

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing
© 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.