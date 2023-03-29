 Skip to main content
site logo

10 Social Media Myths That Are Hurting Your Business [Infographic]

Published March 29, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

With social media playing a significant role in our interactive process for well over a decade now, many things have changed, many trends have come and gone, and best practices are constantly evolving.

Within this, there are various notes and tips that are either outdated, misinterpreted or just plain incorrect, with some transforming over time, to the point where it’s hard to know exactly what’s the right way to go.

The real, bottom-line truth is that you need to listen to your unique audience. Some processes that are considered bad practice might actually be perfect for your target market, while some highly recommended pointers could fall flat. Knowing your audience, through your own experiments and analytics, is key.

Which, really, is the message of this new listing from social media advisor Angie Gensler. Gensler has collected various social media tips, and provided a counter to each, which is worth considering in your process.

You can check out more of Gensler’s advice on this here.

10 Social media myths infographic

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Hookle Launches AI Tool to Create Social Media Posts for You
From Hookle
March 11, 2023
Finally, A Professional Network for Global Developers: daily.dev raises 11M in Seed Funding
From daily.dev
March 23, 2023
Arrowhead Promotion & Fulfillment Announces Key Leadership Promotions
From Arrowheaad Promotion & Fulfillment
March 28, 2023
Read next
Latest in Social Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell