10 Social Media Myths That Are Hurting Your Business [Infographic]

With social media playing a significant role in our interactive process for well over a decade now, many things have changed, many trends have come and gone, and best practices are constantly evolving.

Within this, there are various notes and tips that are either outdated, misinterpreted or just plain incorrect, with some transforming over time, to the point where it’s hard to know exactly what’s the right way to go.

The real, bottom-line truth is that you need to listen to your unique audience. Some processes that are considered bad practice might actually be perfect for your target market, while some highly recommended pointers could fall flat. Knowing your audience, through your own experiments and analytics, is key.

Which, really, is the message of this new listing from social media advisor Angie Gensler. Gensler has collected various social media tips, and provided a counter to each, which is worth considering in your process.

