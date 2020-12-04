x
10 TikTok Trends to Guide Your Social Media Strategy in 2021 [Infographic]

Dec. 4, 2020

Are you looking for ways to improve your social media marketing in 2021? Want to know how TikTok could fit into your online strategy?

The team from Oberlo share the TikTok trends you need to know in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Brands and Influencers Are Embracing TikTok
  • TikTok Trends: Focus on Social Commerce
  • Branded Hashtag Challenges
  • More Video Ads To Come on TikTok
  • TikTok Trends 2021: #Memes
  • Remixing Is the New User-Generated Content
  • More Celebrities To Jump on TikTok Trends
  • Promoting Music on TikTok
  • TikTok Trends: The New TV
  • Giving Your Brand an Identity

Check out the infographic for more detail.

TikTok Trends infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

