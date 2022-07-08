 Skip to main content
site logo

10 Tips for Creating More Effective Content for Your Business Niche [Infographic]

Published July 8, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Struggling to gain traction with your content efforts, both in Google search and on social apps?

Establishing the right content approach is critical to reaching the right audience – i.e. the people that are most likely to buy from your brand – while you also need to understand where they get their info, who they turn to for expertise, and how you can also get in with those sources to maximize your reach and response.

It takes time, and planning. And this overview from the team at SEMRush provides some key insights into exactly how you can go about it.

Incorporating a range of expert insights, SEMRush has put together a 10-step guide to creating content for any niche, including audience research, influencer identification, content creation, partnerships, etc.

There are some critical notes here, worth factoring into your content planning.

You can read more on the SEMRush blog.

Content creation tips

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Welocalize Wins a 2022 American Best in Business Awards’ Silver Globee for its AI-Enabled Tech…
From Welocalize, Inc.
June 30, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Content Marketing
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell