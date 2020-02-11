10 Ways to Increase Your Social Media Reach and Engagement [Infographic]

While most brands now accept that they need to have a social media presence, many still struggle to know how to maximize social platforms for awareness and promotion.

Part of the confusion lies in the way in which social is used, in variation to traditional outreach platforms. In the past, you would advertise your business by putting together offers, then placing them as ads in magazines, newspapers, printing your own flyers, etc.

But social media doesn't work like that. The key term here is 'social', becoming a part of a broader conversation, as opposed to interruptive messaging and quick-hit promos.

So what does that mean in practice? This infographic from the team at Financial Independence Group (FIG) provides an overview of how you can apply this principle in action, and use social media to connect with a larger audience.

There are also some helpful tips and reminders for those already utilizing social for business - check out the full infographic below.